Sam Hauser And Celtics Take On Cavaliers On March 8

Hauser had six points and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 120-100 win over the Mavericks on March 6. Hauser is averaging 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 114.9 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.