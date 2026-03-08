FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics

Sam Hauser

Boston Celtics • #30 PF

Sam Hauser And Celtics Take On Cavaliers On March 8

Sam Hauser and the Boston Celtics play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, March 8. Hauser's points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Hauser had six points and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 120-100 win over the Mavericks on March 6. Hauser is averaging 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 114.9 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sam Hauser

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Boston CelticsRecent Boston Celtics Player News

View All Boston Celtics Player News