Sam Hauser And Celtics Face 76ers In Game 1

In his last game, a 144-118 win over the Pelicans on April 10, Hauser tallied 24 points, six rebounds and four assists. Hauser averaged 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per contest.

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