Saddiq Bey And Pelicans Play Pistons On March 26
Saddiq Bey and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, March 26. Bey's points prop was 18.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on March 24, Bey put up 18 points in a 121-116 loss to the Knicks. Bey is averaging 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Pistons are giving up 109.8 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.