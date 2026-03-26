Saddiq Bey And Pelicans Play Pistons On March 26

Last time out on March 24, Bey put up 18 points in a 121-116 loss to the Knicks. Bey is averaging 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are giving up 109.8 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.