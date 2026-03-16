Saddiq Bey And Pelicans Face Mavericks On March 16

Last time out on March 13, Bey posted five points and two steals in a 107-105 loss to the Rockets. Bey is averaging 17.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the league in points allowed, surrendering 118.1 points per game.

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