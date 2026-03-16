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Saddiq Bey
New Orleans Pelicans

Saddiq Bey

New Orleans Pelicans • #41 SF

Saddiq Bey And Pelicans Face Mavericks On March 16

Saddiq Bey and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, March 16. Bey's points prop was 16.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 13, Bey posted five points and two steals in a 107-105 loss to the Rockets. Bey is averaging 17.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the league in points allowed, surrendering 118.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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