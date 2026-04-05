Saddiq Bey And Pelicans Take On Magic On April 5

In his last action, a 117-113 loss to the Kings on April 3, Bey put up 20 points. Bey is averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.4 points per contest.

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