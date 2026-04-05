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Saddiq Bey
New Orleans Pelicans

Saddiq Bey

New Orleans Pelicans • #41 SF

Saddiq Bey And Pelicans Take On Magic On April 5

Saddiq Bey and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Orlando Magic on Sunday, April 5. Bey's points prop was 18.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 117-113 loss to the Kings on April 3, Bey put up 20 points. Bey is averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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