Saddiq Bey And Pelicans Square Off Against Kings On April 3

Last time out on April 2, Bey posted 15 points and six rebounds in a 118-106 loss to the Trail Blazers. Bey is averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 121.1 points per game against the Kings, which ranks their defense 27th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.