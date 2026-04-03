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Saddiq Bey
New Orleans Pelicans

Saddiq Bey

New Orleans Pelicans • #41 SF

Saddiq Bey And Pelicans Square Off Against Kings On April 3

Saddiq Bey and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Sacramento Kings on Friday, April 3. Bey's points prop was 18.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 2, Bey posted 15 points and six rebounds in a 118-106 loss to the Trail Blazers. Bey is averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 121.1 points per game against the Kings, which ranks their defense 27th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Saddiq Bey

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