Ryan Rollins And Bucks Play Suns On March 10

Rollins put up 15 points and three steals in his most recent game, a 130-91 loss to the Magic on March 8. Rollins paces his squad in both points (16.7 per game) and assists (5.5), and averages 4.7 boards. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.