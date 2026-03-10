FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks

Ryan Rollins

Milwaukee Bucks • #13 SG

Ryan Rollins And Bucks Play Suns On March 10

Ryan Rollins and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, March 10. Rollins' points prop was 15.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Rollins put up 15 points and three steals in his most recent game, a 130-91 loss to the Magic on March 8. Rollins paces his squad in both points (16.7 per game) and assists (5.5), and averages 4.7 boards. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111 points per contest.

Odds are subject to change.

Ryan Rollins

