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Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks

Ryan Rollins

Milwaukee Bucks • #13 SG

Ryan Rollins And Bucks Square Off Against Rockets On April 1

Ryan Rollins and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, April 1. Rollins' points prop was 19.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Rollins totaled 24 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in his last appearance, a 123-99 win over the Mavericks on March 31. Rollins is tops on his team in both points (17.1 per game) and assists (5.6), and averages 4.6 boards. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Rockets are surrendering 109.9 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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