Ryan Rollins And Bucks Square Off Against Rockets On April 1

Rollins totaled 24 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in his last appearance, a 123-99 win over the Mavericks on March 31. Rollins is tops on his team in both points (17.1 per game) and assists (5.6), and averages 4.6 boards. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Rockets are surrendering 109.9 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

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