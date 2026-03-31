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Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks

Ryan Rollins

Milwaukee Bucks • #13 SG

Ryan Rollins And Bucks Square Off Against Mavericks On March 31

Ryan Rollins and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, March 31. Rollins' points prop was 20.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 28, Rollins posted 12 points and four assists in a 127-95 loss to the Spurs. Rollins paces his squad in both points (17.0 per game) and assists (5.6), and averages 4.6 boards. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 119 points per game against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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