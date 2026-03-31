Ryan Rollins And Bucks Square Off Against Mavericks On March 31

Last time out on March 28, Rollins posted 12 points and four assists in a 127-95 loss to the Spurs. Rollins paces his squad in both points (17.0 per game) and assists (5.6), and averages 4.6 boards. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 119 points per game against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the league in points allowed.

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