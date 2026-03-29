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Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks

Ryan Rollins

Milwaukee Bucks • #13 SG

Ryan Rollins And Bucks Take On Clippers On March 29

Ryan Rollins and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, March 29. Rollins' points prop was 19.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Rollins tallied 12 points and four assists in his most recent action, a 127-95 loss to the Spurs on March 28. Rollins leads his squad in both points (17.0 per game) and assists (5.6), and averages 4.6 boards. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 112.5 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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