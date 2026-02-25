FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Ryan Rollins And Bucks Square Off Against Cavaliers On Feb. 25

Ryan Rollins and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Rollins' points prop was 18.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game, a 128-117 win over the Heat on Feb. 24, Rollins totaled 21 points, five assists and two steals. Rollins leads his squad in both points (17.2 per game) and assists (5.4), and averages 4.6 boards. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Cavaliers rank 14th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

