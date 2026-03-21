Ryan Nembhard And Mavericks Play Clippers On March 21

In his last game on March 18, Nembhard posted eight points and 12 assists in a 135-120 loss to the Hawks. Nembhard is averaging 6.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 0.3 steals per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 112.7 points per contest against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.

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