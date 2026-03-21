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Ryan Nembhard
Dallas Mavericks

Ryan Nembhard

Dallas Mavericks • #9 PG

Ryan Nembhard And Mavericks Play Clippers On March 21

Ryan Nembhard and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, March 21. Nembhard's points prop was 7.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 18, Nembhard posted eight points and 12 assists in a 135-120 loss to the Hawks. Nembhard is averaging 6.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 0.3 steals per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 112.7 points per contest against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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