Ryan Kalkbrenner And Hornets Take On Suns On April 2

In his last game, a 117-86 win over the Nets on March 31, Kalkbrenner had eight points. Kalkbrenner is averaging 7.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.1 points per contest.

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