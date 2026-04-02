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Ryan Kalkbrenner
Charlotte Hornets

Ryan Kalkbrenner

Charlotte Hornets • #11 C

Ryan Kalkbrenner And Hornets Take On Suns On April 2

Ryan Kalkbrenner and the Charlotte Hornets play the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, April 2. Kalkbrenner's points prop was 5.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 117-86 win over the Nets on March 31, Kalkbrenner had eight points. Kalkbrenner is averaging 7.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Kalkbrenner

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