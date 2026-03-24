Ryan Kalkbrenner And Hornets Square Off Against Kings On March 24

In his last game on March 21, Kalkbrenner recorded 10 points in a 124-101 win over the Grizzlies. Kalkbrenner is averaging 8.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 121 points per game.

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