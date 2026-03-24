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Ryan Kalkbrenner
Charlotte Hornets

Ryan Kalkbrenner

Charlotte Hornets • #11 C

Ryan Kalkbrenner And Hornets Square Off Against Kings On March 24

Ryan Kalkbrenner and the Charlotte Hornets play the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, March 24. Kalkbrenner's points prop was 6.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 21, Kalkbrenner recorded 10 points in a 124-101 win over the Grizzlies. Kalkbrenner is averaging 8.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 121 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Kalkbrenner

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