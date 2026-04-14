Ryan Kalkbrenner And Hornets Take On Heat In Play-In Game

Kalkbrenner totaled nine points in his last game, a 110-96 win over the Knicks on April 12. Kalkbrenner averaged 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Heat rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 118.5 points per game.

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