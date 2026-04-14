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Ryan Kalkbrenner
Charlotte Hornets

Ryan Kalkbrenner

Charlotte Hornets • #11 C

Ryan Kalkbrenner And Hornets Take On Heat In Play-In Game

Ryan Kalkbrenner and the Charlotte Hornets play the Miami Heat in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, April 14. Kalkbrenner's points prop was 3.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Kalkbrenner totaled nine points in his last game, a 110-96 win over the Knicks on April 12. Kalkbrenner averaged 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Heat rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 118.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Kalkbrenner

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