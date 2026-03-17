Russell Westbrook And Kings Take On Spurs On March 17

Westbrook had 12 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals in his most recent game, a 118-109 win over the Clippers on March 14. Westbrook is tops on his team in assists with 6.6 per game, and averages 15.4 points and 5.5 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.8 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the NBA in points allowed.

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