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Russell Westbrook
Sacramento Kings

Russell Westbrook

Sacramento Kings • #18 PG

Russell Westbrook And Kings Take On 76ers On March 19

Russell Westbrook and the Sacramento Kings play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, March 19. Westbrook's points prop was 16.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 132-104 loss to the Spurs on March 17, Westbrook tallied five points and 10 assists. Westbrook is tops on his team in assists with 6.6 per game, and averages 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.1 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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