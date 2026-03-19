Russell Westbrook And Kings Take On 76ers On March 19

In his last game, a 132-104 loss to the Spurs on March 17, Westbrook tallied five points and 10 assists. Westbrook is tops on his team in assists with 6.6 per game, and averages 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.1 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the NBA in points allowed.

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