Rui Hachimura And Lakers Face Warriors On April 9

In his most recent appearance, a 123-87 loss to the Thunder on April 7, Hachimura put up 15 points. Hachimura is averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are conceding 115.0 points per game, which ranks 12th in the league.

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