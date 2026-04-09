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Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers

Rui Hachimura

Los Angeles Lakers • #28 SF

Rui Hachimura And Lakers Face Warriors On April 9

Rui Hachimura and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, April 9. Hachimura's points prop was 14.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 123-87 loss to the Thunder on April 7, Hachimura put up 15 points. Hachimura is averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are conceding 115.0 points per game, which ranks 12th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rui Hachimura

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