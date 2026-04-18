Rui Hachimura And Lakers Square Off Against Rockets In Game 1

In his last game on April 12, Hachimura posted 22 points and 10 rebounds in a 131-107 win over the Jazz. Hachimura averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Rockets are giving up 110 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

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