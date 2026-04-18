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Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers

Rui Hachimura

Los Angeles Lakers • #28 SF

Rui Hachimura And Lakers Square Off Against Rockets In Game 1

Rui Hachimura and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 18. Hachimura's points prop was 13.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 12, Hachimura posted 22 points and 10 rebounds in a 131-107 win over the Jazz. Hachimura averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Rockets are giving up 110 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rui Hachimura

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