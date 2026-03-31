Rui Hachimura And Lakers Face Cavaliers On March 31

In his last appearance, a 120-101 win over the Wizards on March 30, Hachimura put up 14 points and six rebounds. Hachimura is averaging 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are conceding 115.1 points per game, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.