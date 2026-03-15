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Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves • #27 C

Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Face Thunder On March 15

Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, March 15. Gobert's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 127-117 win over the Warriors on March 13, Gobert totaled 18 points and nine rebounds. Gobert is tops on his squad in rebounding (11.3 per game), and averages 10.9 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rudy Gobert

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