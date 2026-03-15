Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Face Thunder On March 15

In his most recent action, a 127-117 win over the Warriors on March 13, Gobert totaled 18 points and nine rebounds. Gobert is tops on his squad in rebounding (11.3 per game), and averages 10.9 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.8 points per game.

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