Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Face Pacers On April 7

Gobert had 12 points and 10 rebounds in his last appearance, a 122-108 loss to the Hornets on April 5. Gobert leads his squad in rebounding (11.5 per game), and averages 11.0 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

The Pacers rank 26th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 120.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.