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Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves • #27 C

Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Face Pacers On April 7

Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, April 7. Gobert's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gobert had 12 points and 10 rebounds in his last appearance, a 122-108 loss to the Hornets on April 5. Gobert leads his squad in rebounding (11.5 per game), and averages 11.0 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

The Pacers rank 26th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 120.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rudy Gobert

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