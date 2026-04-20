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Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves • #27 C

Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Square Off Against Nuggets In Game 2

Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Denver Nuggets Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 20. Gobert's points prop was 11.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Gobert put up 17 points and 10 rebounds in his most recent action, a 116-105 loss to the Nuggets on April 18. Gobert averaged 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets rank 21st in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rudy Gobert

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