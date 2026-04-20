Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Square Off Against Nuggets In Game 2

Gobert put up 17 points and 10 rebounds in his most recent action, a 116-105 loss to the Nuggets on April 18. Gobert averaged 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets rank 21st in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.9 points per contest.

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