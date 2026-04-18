Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Take On Nuggets In Game 1

Last time out on April 7, Gobert put up five points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in a 124-104 win over the Pacers. Gobert averaged 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets are giving up 116.9 points per contest, which ranks 21st in the league.

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