Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Play Celtics On March 22

In his last action, a 108-104 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 20, Gobert put up 18 points, 15 rebounds and two steals. Gobert is tops on his team in rebounding (11.4 per game), and averages 11.0 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 107.0 points per contest.

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