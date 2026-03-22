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Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves • #27 C

Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Play Celtics On March 22

Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Boston Celtics on Sunday, March 22. Gobert's points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 108-104 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 20, Gobert put up 18 points, 15 rebounds and two steals. Gobert is tops on his team in rebounding (11.4 per game), and averages 11.0 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 107.0 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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