Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Play 76ers On April 3

In his most recent action, a 113-108 loss to the Pistons on April 2, Gobert had six points and seven rebounds. Gobert leads his team in rebounding (11.4 per game), and averages 11.1 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.7 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 20th in the NBA in points allowed.

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