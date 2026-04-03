Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Play 76ers On April 3
Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, April 3. Gobert's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 113-108 loss to the Pistons on April 2, Gobert had six points and seven rebounds. Gobert leads his team in rebounding (11.4 per game), and averages 11.1 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocks.
Opposing teams are scoring 116.7 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 20th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.