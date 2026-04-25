Royce O'Neale And Suns Play Thunder In Game 3

In his last game on April 22, O'Neale recorded 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 120-107 loss to the Thunder. O'Neale averaged 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.9 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

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