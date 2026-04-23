Royce O'Neale And Suns Play Thunder In Game 2
Royce O'Neale and the Phoenix Suns play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 22. O'Neale's points prop was 6.5 as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 119-84 loss to the Thunder on April 19, O'Neale totaled four points. O'Neale averaged 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, conceding 107.9 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.