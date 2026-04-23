Royce O'Neale And Suns Play Thunder In Game 2

In his most recent appearance, a 119-84 loss to the Thunder on April 19, O'Neale totaled four points. O'Neale averaged 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, conceding 107.9 points per game.

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