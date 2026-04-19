FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Royce O'Neale
Phoenix Suns

Royce O'Neale

Phoenix Suns SF

Royce O'Neale And Suns Take On Thunder In Game 1

Royce O'Neale and the Phoenix Suns play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. O'Neale's points prop was 6.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on April 17, O'Neale recorded 11 points in a 111-96 win over the Warriors. O'Neale averaged 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 107.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce O'Neale

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Phoenix SunsRecent Phoenix Suns Player News

View All Phoenix Suns Player News