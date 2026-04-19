Royce O'Neale And Suns Take On Thunder In Game 1

Last time out on April 17, O'Neale recorded 11 points in a 111-96 win over the Warriors. O'Neale averaged 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 107.9 points per game.

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