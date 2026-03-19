Royce O'Neale And Suns Take On Spurs On March 19

In his last appearance, a 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves on March 17, O'Neale had nine points and three steals. O'Neale is averaging 9.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.7 points per game.

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