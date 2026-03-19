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Royce O'Neale
Phoenix Suns

Royce O'Neale

Phoenix Suns SF

Royce O'Neale And Suns Take On Spurs On March 19

Royce O'Neale and the Phoenix Suns play the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, March 19. O'Neale's points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves on March 17, O'Neale had nine points and three steals. O'Neale is averaging 9.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce O'Neale

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