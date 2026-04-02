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Royce O'Neale
Phoenix Suns

Royce O'Neale

Phoenix Suns SF

Royce O'Neale And Suns Play Hornets On April 2

Royce O'Neale and the Phoenix Suns play the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, April 2. O'Neale's points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

O'Neale tallied 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists in his last game, a 115-111 loss to the Magic on March 31. O'Neale is averaging 10.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 111.4 points per contest against the Hornets, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce O'Neale

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