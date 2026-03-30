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Royce O'Neale
Phoenix Suns

Royce O'Neale

Phoenix Suns SF

Royce O'Neale And Suns Take On Grizzlies On March 30

Royce O'Neale and the Phoenix Suns play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, March 30. O'Neale's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 28, O'Neale put up six points in a 134-109 win over the Jazz. O'Neale is averaging 10.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the league in points allowed, giving up 119.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce O'Neale

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