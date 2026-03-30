Royce O'Neale And Suns Take On Grizzlies On March 30

Last time out on March 28, O'Neale put up six points in a 134-109 win over the Jazz. O'Neale is averaging 10.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the league in points allowed, giving up 119.2 points per contest.

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