Royce O'Neale And Suns Square Off Against Bulls On April 5

In his last game on April 2, O'Neale put up three points in a 127-107 loss to the Hornets. O'Neale is averaging 9.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 28th in the league in points allowed, giving up 121.6 points per contest.

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