FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Royce O'Neale
Phoenix Suns

Royce O'Neale

Phoenix Suns SF

Royce O'Neale And Suns Square Off Against Bulls On April 5

Royce O'Neale and the Phoenix Suns play the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, April 5. O'Neale's points prop was 6.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his last game on April 2, O'Neale put up three points in a 127-107 loss to the Hornets. O'Neale is averaging 9.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 28th in the league in points allowed, giving up 121.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce O'Neale

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Phoenix SunsRecent Phoenix Suns Player News

View All Phoenix Suns Player News