Ron Holland And Pistons Take On Thunder On March 30

Holland had 13 points, two steals and two blocks in his last appearance, a 109-87 win over the Timberwolves on March 28. Ronald Holland II is averaging 8.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder are conceding 107.6 points per game, which ranks second in the league.

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