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Ron Holland II
Detroit Pistons

Ron Holland II

Detroit Pistons • #5 SF

Ron Holland And Pistons Take On Thunder On March 30

Ron Holland and the Detroit Pistons play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, March 30. Holland's points prop was 11.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Holland had 13 points, two steals and two blocks in his last appearance, a 109-87 win over the Timberwolves on March 28. Ronald Holland II is averaging 8.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder are conceding 107.6 points per game, which ranks second in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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