Ron Holland And Pistons Square Off Against Magic In Game 1

Last time out on April 12, Holland posted three points in a 133-121 win over the Pacers. Ronald Holland II averaged 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.1 points per game.

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