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Ron Holland II
Detroit Pistons

Ron Holland II

Detroit Pistons • #5 SF

Ron Holland And Pistons Square Off Against 76ers On April 4

Ron Holland and the Detroit Pistons play the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, April 4. Holland's points prop was 5.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 2, Holland put up eight points in a 113-108 win over the Timberwolves. Ronald Holland II is averaging 8.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.5 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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