Ron Holland And Pistons Square Off Against 76ers On April 4

In his last game on April 2, Holland put up eight points in a 113-108 win over the Timberwolves. Ronald Holland II is averaging 8.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.5 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.