Robert Williams III And Trail Blazers Take On Wizards On March 29

In his last game on March 27, Williams put up four points in a 100-93 loss to the Mavericks. Williams is averaging 6.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are allowing 124 points per game, which ranks 29th in the NBA.

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