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Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers

Robert Williams

Portland Trail Blazers • #35 C

Robert Williams III And Trail Blazers Take On Wizards On March 29

Robert Williams III and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Washington Wizards on Sunday, March 29. Williams' points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 27, Williams put up four points in a 100-93 loss to the Mavericks. Williams is averaging 6.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are allowing 124 points per game, which ranks 29th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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