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Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers

Robert Williams

Portland Trail Blazers • #35 C

Robert Williams III And Trail Blazers Face Suns In Play-In Game

Robert Williams III and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, April 14. Williams' points prop was 5.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game, a 122-110 win over the Kings on April 12, Williams tallied six points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Williams averaged 6.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.1 points per game against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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