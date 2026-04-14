Robert Williams III And Trail Blazers Face Suns In Play-In Game

In his last game, a 122-110 win over the Kings on April 12, Williams tallied six points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Williams averaged 6.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.1 points per game against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the league in points allowed.

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