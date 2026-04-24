Robert Williams III And Trail Blazers Play Spurs In Game 3

Williams had 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 106-103 win over the Spurs on April 21. Williams averaged 6.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

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