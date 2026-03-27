Robert Williams III And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Mavericks On March 27

Williams had six points, six rebounds and two blocks in his last appearance, a 130-99 win over the Bucks on March 25. Williams is averaging 6.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 119.3 points per contest against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.

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