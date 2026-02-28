FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors

RJ Barrett

Toronto Raptors • #9 SF

RJ Barrett And Raptors Square Off Against Wizards On Feb. 28

RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors play the Washington Wizards on Saturday, Feb. 28. Barrett's points prop was 17.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Barrett put up 12 points and seven rebounds in his last appearance, a 110-107 loss to the Spurs on Feb. 25. Barrett is averaging 17.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are conceding 122.8 points per game, which ranks 29th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

RJ Barrett

