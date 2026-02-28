RJ Barrett And Raptors Square Off Against Wizards On Feb. 28

Barrett put up 12 points and seven rebounds in his last appearance, a 110-107 loss to the Spurs on Feb. 25. Barrett is averaging 17.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are conceding 122.8 points per game, which ranks 29th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.