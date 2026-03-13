RJ Barrett And Raptors Take On Suns On March 13

In his last game, a 122-111 loss to the Pelicans on March 11, Barrett had 16 points and seven rebounds. Barrett is averaging 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111 points per contest.

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