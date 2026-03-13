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RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors

RJ Barrett

Toronto Raptors • #9 SF

RJ Barrett And Raptors Take On Suns On March 13

RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors play the Phoenix Suns on Friday, March 13. Barrett's points prop was 20.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 122-111 loss to the Pelicans on March 11, Barrett had 16 points and seven rebounds. Barrett is averaging 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
RJ Barrett

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