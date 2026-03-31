RJ Barrett And Raptors Face Pistons On March 31

In his most recent appearance, a 139-87 win over the Magic on March 29, Barrett tallied 24 points and three steals. Barrett is averaging 19.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are surrendering 109.5 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

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