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RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors

RJ Barrett

Toronto Raptors • #9 SF

RJ Barrett And Raptors Face Pistons On March 31

RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors play the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, March 31. Barrett's points prop was 20.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 139-87 win over the Magic on March 29, Barrett tallied 24 points and three steals. Barrett is averaging 19.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are surrendering 109.5 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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