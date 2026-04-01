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RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors

RJ Barrett

Toronto Raptors • #9 SF

RJ Barrett And Raptors Square Off Against Kings On April 1

RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, April 1. Barrett's points prop was 19.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 127-116 loss to the Pistons on March 31, Barrett had 24 points and six rebounds. Barrett is averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are conceding 121.1 points per game, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
RJ Barrett

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