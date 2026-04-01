RJ Barrett And Raptors Square Off Against Kings On April 1

In his most recent game, a 127-116 loss to the Pistons on March 31, Barrett had 24 points and six rebounds. Barrett is averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are conceding 121.1 points per game, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

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