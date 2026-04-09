RJ Barrett And Raptors Play Heat On April 9

In his most recent game, a 121-95 win over the Heat on April 7, Barrett totaled 16 points and eight rebounds. Barrett is averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are conceding 118.5 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the NBA.

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