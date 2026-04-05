RJ Barrett And Raptors Take On Celtics On April 5
RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors play the Boston Celtics on Sunday, April 5. Barrett's points prop was 20.5 as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Last time out on April 3, Barrett recorded 25 points and four assists in a 128-96 win over the Grizzlies. Barrett is averaging 19.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are averaging 107.1 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.