RJ Barrett And Raptors Take On Celtics On April 5

Last time out on April 3, Barrett recorded 25 points and four assists in a 128-96 win over the Grizzlies. Barrett is averaging 19.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.1 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the league in points allowed.

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