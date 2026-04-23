RJ Barrett And Raptors Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 3

Barrett totaled 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists in his most recent action, a 115-105 loss to the Cavaliers on April 20. Barrett averaged 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 115.4 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

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