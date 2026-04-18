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RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors

RJ Barrett

Toronto Raptors • #9 SF

RJ Barrett And Raptors Take On Cavaliers In Game 1

RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 18. Barrett's points prop was 19.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 136-101 win over the Nets on April 12, Barrett totaled 26 points. Barrett averaged 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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