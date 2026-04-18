RJ Barrett And Raptors Take On Cavaliers In Game 1

In his most recent game, a 136-101 win over the Nets on April 12, Barrett totaled 26 points. Barrett averaged 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.4 points per contest.

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