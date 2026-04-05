Reed Sheppard And Rockets Play Warriors On April 5

Sheppard put up 12 points and seven assists in his last appearance, a 140-106 win over the Jazz on April 3. Sheppard is averaging 13.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115.1 points per game against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

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