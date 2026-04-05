FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets

Reed Sheppard

Houston Rockets • #15 SG

Reed Sheppard And Rockets Play Warriors On April 5

Reed Sheppard and the Houston Rockets play the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, April 5. Sheppard's points prop was 14.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Sheppard put up 12 points and seven assists in his last appearance, a 140-106 win over the Jazz on April 3. Sheppard is averaging 13.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115.1 points per game against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reed Sheppard

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Houston RocketsRecent Houston Rockets Player News

View All Houston Rockets Player News