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Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets

Reed Sheppard

Houston Rockets • #15 SG

Reed Sheppard And Rockets Take On Timberwolves On April 10

Reed Sheppard and the Houston Rockets play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, April 10. Sheppard's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on April 9, Sheppard put up six points and two steals in a 113-102 win over the 76ers. Sheppard is averaging 13.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are giving up 114.3 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reed Sheppard

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