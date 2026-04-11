Reed Sheppard And Rockets Take On Timberwolves On April 10

In his last game on April 9, Sheppard put up six points and two steals in a 113-102 win over the 76ers. Sheppard is averaging 13.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are giving up 114.3 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

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